NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are not thinking of retirement

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward isn’t thinking of retirement. He wants to play next season and with the Islanders.

Arthur Staple: Islanders forward Matt Martin says that he plan on playing next season.

“The retirement narrative isn’t one I started.” And adds, “my intention would be to play here.”

Will Oliver Wahlstrom be back with the New York Islanders next season?

Andrew Gross: Islanders pending RFA forward Oliver Wahlstrom when asked if he thinks he’ll be back with the team next season: “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Wahlstrom said he’s been out of the knee brace for about about six weeks and it’s feeling 100%.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens still need to move out some pieces this offseason and they should look to add a veteran top-nine forward.

They’ll have some bonus overages but will finally have some salary cap space to work with. The Canadiens have pending RFAs in Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron and Jesse Ylönen and UFAs in Chris Wideman, Colin White and Tanner Pearson. Their UFAs are not expected back.

The Canadiens won’t be in the mix for big names like Sam Reinhart or Jake Guentzel, but there are some free agents who could make some sense.

Teuvo Teravainen – Carolina Hurricanes – Will be looking for a big deal but if that doesn’t come the Canadiens could make a short-term offer.

Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning – Re-uniting with Martin St. Louis. He won’t be looking for a lot of term.

Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas Golden Knights – Coming off a 40 goal season and is from Quebec. A short term deal would cost less than Stamkos.