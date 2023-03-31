NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Stars, Habs, Sens, Flyers, Blues and Golden Knights

Brian Hedger: There is the feeling that Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno (lower-body) will be ready to return to the lineup for the playoffs.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen missed last night’s game with an illness.

Greg Boysen: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews was on the ice for practice yesterday but wasn’t doing line rushes. Defenseman Seth Jones wasn’t at practice.

Brennan Vogt: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz was on the ice yesterday with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist and Jake Christiansen weren’t on the ice for the team’s morning skate.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (lower-body) will go to Texas of the AHL on a conditioning stint. He will start on Friday and could return to Dallas next week.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Sens Communications: Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Brassard and Hamonic’s injuries aren’t good and both players will be out a while.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart didn’t travel with the team to Ottawa.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forwards Robert Thomas (upper-body) and Pavel Buchnevich (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore isn’t with the team on the road. He’s day-to-day and coach Bruce Cassidy said that “hopefully it’s not long term.”