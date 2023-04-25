NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Kraken, and the Jets

Ty Anderson of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery when asked if forwards Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will be ready for Game 5.

“If they and the doctors say they’re able to play, they’re playing. You don’t take chances in the playoffs. You don’t wait to know if he’s going to get another eight days of rest.

“If he’s healthy, and we know what the situation is, if he gets the green light, he’s playing on Wednesday night.”

Bergeron had stayed back in Boston for Games 3 and 4. Montgomery seemed to believe before they left for Florida that Bergeron would play in Game 5. Montgomery said Bergeron is further ahead than Krejci.

Shawn Hutcheon : Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Bergeron: “He’ll join us for practice tomorrow. Then we’ll gauge his progression and go from there. As everybody knows, it’s day to day and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice besides just himself.”

: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Bergeron: “He’ll join us for practice tomorrow. Then we’ll gauge his progression and go from there. As everybody knows, it’s day to day and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice besides just himself.” Shawn Hutcheon: Sweeney on Krejci: “David likely won’t be practicing tomorrow…He’s having further testing done today, we may have an update, but I won’t promise you that until the doctors can get back to us.”

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jack Drury and goaltender Frederik Andersen are possibilities for tonight.

Cory Lavalette: Andersen could backup Antti Raanta.

Andrew Gross: “Isles Ryan Pulock says he locked eyes with Jack Drury just before making hard hit. Says Drury turned. Was sorry Drury got hurt. Was worried about getting major/ejection: “I don’t want to be that type of player. I’ve never really been that type of player.”

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was on the ice yesterday with all their other scratches.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad skated yesterday and added:

“He’s made some really good improvement, but he’s still got some ground to cover.”

There will be another update on Ekblad today.

Katie Engleson: Panthers coach Maurice said that forward Anthony Duclair had felt some pain when warming up for Game 4.

Duclair had told them that he didn’t feel he could play at 100 percent, so they made him a late scratch.

Duclair skated yesterday and Maurice said they’ll reassess him before Game 5.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason didn’t have much of an update on forward Joel Eriksson Ek. Evason said that Eriksson Ek isn’t close to playing and hasn’t skated since his injury. They are still evaluating him.

Elliotte Friedman: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Jared McCann will miss Game 5 and possibly longer.

Kyle Fredrickson: Avs defenseman Cale Makar after the game on the hit that knocked McCann out of the game: “It’s unfortunate. I never want to injure guys. Hopefully. he’s alright. … I didn’t feel like I tried to finish him that hard. I feel like if I was in teh scenario, they would have done the exact same thing. I’m not trying to hurt anybody. It’s just unfortunate. A tough bounce there. They got the call right and that’s all you can ask for.”

I love Cale Makar. Transcendent, fringe-generational defenceman. Have no idea how the refs could bring this down from a five and this should absolutely be a suspension. The puck isn’t in the same time zone, just a garbage hit pic.twitter.com/wsBVOqbGFa — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 25, 2023

Makar’s called for a major, but after review it’s reduced to a minor for interference pic.twitter.com/VqtkQGP58n — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 25, 2023

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Mark Scheifele left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike McIntyre: Scheifele grabbed his arm/wrist after attempting to take a shot.

The Jets are already without Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey.