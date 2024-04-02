NHL Injuries: Bruins, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Boston Bruins: Forward Pat Maroon practiced with the team for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline: “It felt good, it got a bit lonely skating by myself so feels good to be back with the guys…I’m certainly excited to feel a part of it and just excited to be back.”

Dave McCarthy: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. He’ll be evaluated today.

Eric Stephens: Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is now listed as day-to-day and could return to the lineup before the end of the year.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier left last night’s game in the first period. Coach John Tortorella didn’t have an update after the game.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale returned to the lineup after missing the past 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry missed last night’s game with an illness.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Corey Long: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Johansson’s injury isn’t believed to be serious and that they expect him to be able to start on Thursday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday but didn’t play last night. He’s now missed four games with an upper-body injury.

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Coach Sheldon Keefe on Rielly: “He’s day-to-day. Today I think was his first time on the ice coming through this, so he will be day to day from here. But he’s close to 100 percent here now.”

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy on Hertl: “He’s been skating on his own here a little bit while we were away. I think it’s great for him to start interacting, see what it looks like, how we practice. … This is good for him, and obviously he’s getting closer. I don’t know when he’ll play, he’s not playing tomorrow. “He’s still in red (noncontact), so we’ll see how he progresses.”

The Hockey News: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin traveled with the team to Buffalo and his status for tonight will depend on how he feels today.

Forward T.J. Oshie was given a maintenance day and is expected to play tonight.

Darren Bauming of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter left last night’s game in the third period to get stitches in his leg.