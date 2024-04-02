NHL Injuries: Bruins, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Boston Bruins: Forward Pat Maroon practiced with the team for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline: “It felt good, it got a bit lonely skating by myself so feels good to be back with the guys…I’m certainly excited to feel a part of it and just excited to be back.”
Dave McCarthy: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. He’ll be evaluated today.
Eric Stephens: Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is now listed as day-to-day and could return to the lineup before the end of the year.
Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier left last night’s game in the first period. Coach John Tortorella didn’t have an update after the game.
Sean Couturier went up the tunnel after taking this hit from Ryan Pulock. pic.twitter.com/7iyyUHG5ld
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 1, 2024
Adam Kimelman: Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale returned to the lineup after missing the past 16 games with an upper-body injury.
Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry missed last night’s game with an illness.
Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.
- Corey Long: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Johansson’s injury isn’t believed to be serious and that they expect him to be able to start on Thursday.
Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday but didn’t play last night. He’s now missed four games with an upper-body injury.
- Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Coach Sheldon Keefe on Rielly: “He’s day-to-day. Today I think was his first time on the ice coming through this, so he will be day to day from here. But he’s close to 100 percent here now.”
SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.
- Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy on Hertl: “He’s been skating on his own here a little bit while we were away. I think it’s great for him to start interacting, see what it looks like, how we practice. … This is good for him, and obviously he’s getting closer. I don’t know when he’ll play, he’s not playing tomorrow. “He’s still in red (noncontact), so we’ll see how he progresses.”
The Hockey News: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin traveled with the team to Buffalo and his status for tonight will depend on how he feels today.
Forward T.J. Oshie was given a maintenance day and is expected to play tonight.
Darren Bauming of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter left last night’s game in the third period to get stitches in his leg.