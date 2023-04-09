NHL Injuries: Bruins, Panthers, Wild, Senators, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets

Boston Bruins: Forward Taylor Hall returned to the lineup yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Florida Panthers goalie Sam Bennett (lower-body) skated again yesterday but still wasn’t ready to go last night. Coach Paul Maurice on Bennett: “He skated this morning. Nothing bad happened, so we’re taking that as a positive.”

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) is feeling better but needs more time to get back into shape.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said there is no confirmation on what Eriksson Ek’s injury is and added “it sounds like it’s something that’s gonna take some time to recover from.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is done for the season after taking a shot off the foot.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Tanner Jeannot returned to Tampa.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Jeannot’s injury: “There’s still no guarantee he’s gonna be ready face Toronto in the playoffs but the word is it wasn’t as serious as it could have been.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray hasn’t skated since last Sunday when he suffered a head injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “He’s had some good days of late so the thought was he’d be available to back-up tonight possibly. That may not be the case now, but working with the medical team just to figure out exactly where that’s at.”

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok missed last night’s game with a minor injury.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forward Zach Whitecloud left with a leg injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy after the game: “We’re all hopeful it looked worse than it may turn out to be. Right now, the news is OK, but they’ll have to look at him tomorrow.”

The only dirty part of the play was McNabb’s crosscheck. Hope Whitecloud is ok #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Be3aPmZGMG — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) April 8, 2023

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti was on the ice yesterday for the first time since suffering his upper-body injury back on February 19th. Coach Rick Bowness said that he’ll need a couple more weeks to get back to game shape.