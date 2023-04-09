NHL Injuries: Bruins, Panthers, Wild, Senators, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets
Boston Bruins: Forward Taylor Hall returned to the lineup yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Florida Panthers goalie Sam Bennett (lower-body) skated again yesterday but still wasn’t ready to go last night. Coach Paul Maurice on Bennett: “He skated this morning. Nothing bad happened, so we’re taking that as a positive.”

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) is feeling better but needs more time to get back into shape.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

  • Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said there is no confirmation on what Eriksson Ek’s injury is and added “it sounds like it’s something that’s gonna take some time to recover from.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is done for the season after taking a shot off the foot.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Tanner Jeannot returned to Tampa.

  • Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Jeannot’s injury: “There’s still no guarantee he’s gonna be ready face Toronto in the playoffs but the word is it wasn’t as serious as it could have been.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray hasn’t skated since last Sunday when he suffered a head injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “He’s had some good days of late so the thought was he’d be available to back-up tonight possibly. That may not be the case now, but working with the medical team just to figure out exactly where that’s at.”

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok missed last night’s game with a minor injury.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forward Zach Whitecloud left with a leg injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy after the game: “We’re all hopeful it looked worse than it may turn out to be. Right now, the news is OK, but they’ll have to look at him tomorrow.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti was on the ice yesterday for the first time since suffering his upper-body injury back on February 19th. Coach Rick Bowness said that he’ll need a couple more weeks to get back to game shape.