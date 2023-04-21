NHL Injuries: Bruins, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights, and the Jets

Zolak & Bertrand: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron skated on his own yesterday at their practice facility.

TSN: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski didn’t travel with the team and won’t play in Games 3 and 4. He remains in concussion protocol.

Coach Pete DeBoer said they have “lots of hope” that he might be able to return at some point this series.

“He’s getting better every day,” DeBoer said. “He was at the game night, just not coming on this trip.”

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Ruuta had core-muscle surgery earlier this week and recovery is expected to be eight to 10 weeks. He should be ready for training camp.

Mark Masters: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Eduardo A. Encina: The Lightning list Hedman as day-to-day.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot returns after missing the past two weeks with a right leg injury.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning forward Mikey Eyssimont missed last night’s game but he was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Eduardo A. Encina: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed last night’s game.

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson remains out with a lower-body injury.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not able to go last night.