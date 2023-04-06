NHL Injuries: Bruins, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Sharks, Blues and Leafs

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Conor Ryan : Hall was skating on a line with Charlie Coyle and Tyler Bertuzzi.

: Hall was skating on a line with Charlie Coyle and Tyler Bertuzzi. Ty Anderson: Hall: “There’s still some steps and conversations I have to have before I’m fully playing. We’ll know that by morning.”

Steve Conroy: Bruins forward Nick Foligno practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Steve Conroy: Bruins forward David Krejci didn’t stay on the ice till the end of practice yesterday.

Joe Haggerty: Krejci is questionable for tonight against the Maple Leafs.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper missed practice with a lower-body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Patric Hornqvist were on the ice yesterday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov practiced in a no-contact jersey. Forward Gustav Nyquist also practiced again in a no-contact jersey.

Michael Russo: One of Nyquist or Kaprizov could return on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Neither player would play in back-to-back games next week.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen missed his third consecutive practice.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey. He’s missed their past two games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Kirby Dach has been out for a week with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that forward Mathew Barzal is still skating and there is no timetable for when he could join the team at practice.

Defenseman Alex Romanov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Gerard Gallant said it was more about maintenance and that if it were a playoff game, he’d be in. They are just being cautious.

Larry Brooks: Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Trouba down the tunnel after this awkward hit from Perry pic.twitter.com/f0Wu1iBOHl — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 6, 2023

Sheng Peng: It is unlikely that San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov returns to the lineup this season. He’s been out since March 25th with an upper-body injury.

Forward Evgeny Svechnikov returned to the lineup after being out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since March 16th.

Forward Andreas Johnsson has been out since March 20th when he blocked a shot, and isn’t skating.

“Obviously, with each passing day now, a little more than a week to go, it’s gonna be hard for these guys to get back without skating already,” Quinn acknowledged about Johnsson.

Matthew DeFranks: Missing from St. Louis Blues practice were Robert Thomas, Robert Bortuzzo, Thomas Greiss and Marco Scandella.

Lou Korac of NHL.com: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is getting close.

“He needed to heal up a little bit, and I think he’s good today,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said Wednesday. “He says he’s ready to go, but you’ve got to wake up and see how you feel tomorrow too, but I think he’ll be good.”

Blues coach Berube said that Thomas won’t play tonight. Scandella is done for the seaosn.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly practiced in a regular jersey for the first time since March 4th.

Mark Masters : O’Reilly was skating with the bottom-six forwards.

: O’Reilly was skating with the bottom-six forwards. Elliotte Friedman: O’Reilly said “it looks like I’m going to play” against the Bruins tonight.

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is listed as day-to-day with a head injury and some other stuff.

“Right now it’s going to be a day-to-day thing in terms of sorting through exactly where he’s at and what the time frame might be,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. “It will be difficult to put any real timeline on it until we give him more time to settle.

“He’s got a head injury, so we will have to see where that is. He’s got some other stuff as well, but it will have to be a take it a day at a time in terms of seeing really where he’s at.”