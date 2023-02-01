NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres and Blue Jackets

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Steve Conroy : Unlikely that DeBrusk will be in the lineup tonight.

: Unlikely that DeBrusk will be in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Murphy: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that he would be “shocked” if DeBrusk doesn’t play against the Capitals on February 11th.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins Vinni Lettieri needed help getting off the ice in practice.

Fluto Shinzawa: Lettieri is using crutches and is not traveling to Toronto.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was on the ice yesterday after being given a maintenance day on Monday.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson were able to practice again.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato is hopeful that Thompson, Cozens, and Samuelsson are in the lineup tonight. They’ll make a decision this morning.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov was doing some drills at their morning skate but didn’t play last night.