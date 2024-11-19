NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins Mark Kastelic missed last night’s game and they are hopeful he’ll be back in the lineup Thursday.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forwards Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch didn’t practice.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews has been playing through an injury.

Stu Cowan: Was a good sign that Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine was back on the ice again.

Taking a Closer Look at the Latest NHL Betting Trends

New York Islanders: Defenseman Mike Reilly will have a heart procedure done today and will be out indefinitely. His concussion has been cleared.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov skated and is day-to-day.

Elliotte Friedman: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello: “It’s probably a blessing in disguise of what transpired. They detected this, something that you’re sometimes born with, but never knew…(His quality of life will be) 100% and he will be able to play once this procedure is done.”

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers placed goaltender Samuel Ersson on the IR with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Emil Andrae missed last night’s game with a mid-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (upper-body) has been skating in no-contact jersey. Defenseman Cam York (upper-body) is skating in a regular jersey. York’s been out since October 23rd.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Kris Letang is feeling better and is day-to-day.

Forwards Kevin Hayes and Cody Glass skated before practice. Forward Blake Lizotte is progressing but is not skating.

David Pagnotta: San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm was placed on the IR.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is out month-to-month after undergoing groin and sports hernia surgery.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week. His earliest return would then be Sunday. For the past three weeks, he’s been day-to-day.

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs placed forward David Kampf on the IR with a lower-body injury and recalled Fraser Minten from the AHL.

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Brock Boeser: “It’s a head-whiplash thing, the Canucks are not rushing guys back. You have to let it play out with Boeser and Demko.”

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague practiced in a no-contact jersey. Forward Mark Stone skated before in a no-contact jersey.

SinBin.Vegas: The Golden Knights sent forward Victor Olofsson to Henderson of the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Pittsburgh Penguins Can’t Keep Doing This Balancing Act

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery last night after the game on forward Alex Ovechkin, who left with a leg injury: “He’s being evaluated as we speak and we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Sammi Silber: The Capitals are off today and don’t practice until Wednesday, so we may not find out anything until then.

Alex Ovechkin to the dressing room after this sequence pic.twitter.com/5KQdnRfFT6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 19, 2024

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.