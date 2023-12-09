NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Kraken, Leafs and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman practiced yesterday and could be an option tonight.
Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Charlie McAvoy is day-to-day and it’s not a head injury according to coach Jim Montgomery.
- Boston Bruins: Montgomery on McAvoy: “We’re hopeful for tomorrow. I do want to rule out it’s nothing with the head. It’s the upper body.”
Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t practice.
Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jack Quinn practiced in a no-contact jersey.
Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (neck) was on the ice before practice. There is no timetable for when he could return.
Clay Brewer: The Nashville Predators re-assigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to the AHL, which likely means that Alexandre Carrier is ready to return to the lineup during their road trip.
They’ll have a 22-man roster until forward Cody Glass is ready to be activated from the IR.
Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils GM Nico Daws off the IR and assigned him to the AHL.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Noel Acciari was activated from the IR.
Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is week-to-week. He missed the first 20 games of the season with an upper-body injury. This injury is not related to his previous injury.
TSN Hockey: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll had an MRI yesterday. He left the arena on Thursday on crutches. Likely a long-term injury.
Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty is two to three weeks away from returning to the lineup. He’s been out since last since after he torn his right Achilles tendon again.
- Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they don’t have a target date for Pacioretty. The next step for him will be to practice with the team in the no-contact jersey.
Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was on the ice and feeling good. They will see how he feels in the morning to determine if he’ll play tonight.