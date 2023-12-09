NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Predators, Devils, Penguins, Kraken, Leafs and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman practiced yesterday and could be an option tonight.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Charlie McAvoy is day-to-day and it’s not a head injury according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Bruins: Montgomery on McAvoy: “We’re hopeful for tomorrow. I do want to rule out it’s nothing with the head. It’s the upper body.”

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t practice.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jack Quinn practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (neck) was on the ice before practice. There is no timetable for when he could return.

Clay Brewer: The Nashville Predators re-assigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to the AHL, which likely means that Alexandre Carrier is ready to return to the lineup during their road trip.

They’ll have a 22-man roster until forward Cody Glass is ready to be activated from the IR.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils GM Nico Daws off the IR and assigned him to the AHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Noel Acciari was activated from the IR.

Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is week-to-week. He missed the first 20 games of the season with an upper-body injury. This injury is not related to his previous injury.

TSN Hockey: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll had an MRI yesterday. He left the arena on Thursday on crutches. Likely a long-term injury.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty is two to three weeks away from returning to the lineup. He’s been out since last since after he torn his right Achilles tendon again.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they don’t have a target date for Pacioretty. The next step for him will be to practice with the team in the no-contact jersey.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was on the ice and feeling good. They will see how he feels in the morning to determine if he’ll play tonight.