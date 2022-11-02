NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Sens, Leafs and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Craig Smith is out day-to-day.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said they should have more on injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in a week or so. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was given a maintenance day.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was placed on the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen missed last night’s game.

Joe Smith: The injury to Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman is considered long-term according to a source. They aren’t sure about forward Marcus Foligno.

Joe Smith: Wild forward Jordan Greenway has skated the past two days but isn’t ready to return.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Evgenii Dadonov was given another maintenance day.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat had groin surgery after meeting with doctors on Monday. Palat only played in six games.

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Lindy Ruff said there isn’t a timeline for when Palat could return. Palat will meet with doctors again in a few days.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov will be out at least a week with an upper-body injury.

Coach Gerard Gallant on Kravtsov: “Every time he gets on the ice, he gets hurt. It’s a shame… He’s done nothing to hurt his chances, but in the same hand, he hasn’t caught a break yet.”

Larry Brooks: Rangers forward Filip Chytil has been skating on his own and is considered day-to-day.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot could return as early as Saturday

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren joined the last today for practice. He’s eligible to return this weekend.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matt Murray was on the ice before the Leafs practice but he’s “still a ways away.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown will be out six to eight months after having surgery on his right knee to reconstruct a torn ACL.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals defenseman John Carlson missed his second consecutive game last night with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.