NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Wings, Canadiens, Flyers, Leafs, Canucks and More

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was on the ice before practice.

Conor Ryan: Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman practiced with the main group yesterday. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid remains with the team, so Swayman may need to get cleared for a few more things before returning to game action.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hasn’t ruled out Swayman for later this week as he’s ahead of schedule.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson doesn’t have a timeline yet but it will likely be within the next two weeks. He’ll wait until he skates and practices to see how he responds.

Dave Maetzold: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson are now healthy and ready to return to the lineup.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins leaves early as he’s not able to put any weight on one of his legs.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov (upper-body) is not quite ready to go yet.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Ty Dellandrea was having x-rays done last night: “Fingers crossed that he’s OK. Big block for him, for us from him.”

If I blocked this rocket from Stamkos, I’d probably retire and apply for disability. Ty Dellandrea was back in the game a few minutes later. pic.twitter.com/nd06Dplu3H — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 16, 2022

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have activated Tyler Bertuzzi from the IR and placed Elmer Soderblom on the IR retroactive to November 8th.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin missed last night’s game with upper-body injuries.

Renaud Lavoie : Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that Armia was injured on Saturday night and shouldn’t be out for that long.

Drouin will be out for four to six weeks. He'd been playing through the issue since November 5th.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that Artem Zub will travel with the team but he won’t play this weekend.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Wade Allison is expected to be out for three weeks with an oblique muscle strain and hip pointer.

Charlie O’Connor: “Some of Allison’s injuries have purely been bad-luck injuries, & to an extent, this one is too. But his playing style is a part of why he gets banged up. The hit he injured himself on was his 7th of the game. It’s part of what makes him effective/fun. But there’s a downside.”

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Teddy Blueger from the LTIR. After sending Filip Hallander to the AHL, they are now out of LTIR and have $73,000 in projected salary cap space.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn on Radim Simek: “feeling better and better every day.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Erik Cernak and Cal Foote were not in the lineup last night.

Chris Krenn: Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Cernak and Foote: “Hopefully at least one of them can get in Thursday, but I would expect, by the weekend, they should both be back.”

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated goaltender Matt Murray from the LTIR. After sending Keith Petruzzelli and Wayne Simmonds to the AHL, they have $588,333 in salary cap space.

Taj: Frank Seravalli on the DFO Podcast on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko: “I think Demko is a little bit banged up. I would be real curious to see what he’s playing through.”

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks place forward Jack Studnicka on the IR.

Dan Murphy: Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin missed last night’s game with a facial injury.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Nikolaj Ehlers will practice today if he’s feeling like he did yesterday.