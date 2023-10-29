NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators, Devils, and Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins: Forward Milan Lucic was placed on the LTIR.

Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is out with a lower-body injury suffered on Friday night.

Derek Van Diest of NHL,com: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid practiced yesterday and is likely to play in tonight’s Heritage Classic.

“It’s feeling good, I’m making a lot of progress. I felt really good today in practice, a lot of good signs,” McDavid said. “Our training staff here is amazing in Edmonton. The whole crew, we’re very lucky here in Edmonton to have a great staff, and we’ve been working hard on it all week, and I feel like it’s in a really good place.”

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson suffered a lower-body injury last night and is listed as day-to-day.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have placed defenseman Thomas Chabot on the LTIR.

TSN: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Hischier left Friday night’s game after taking a high hit from Buffalo Sabres Connor Clifton, who was suspended for two games.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren last last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

He appeared to suffer the injury after a hit from Predators forward Yakov Trenin.

The Maple Leafs had lost defenseman Jake McCabe the game before to a lower-body injury.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that McCabe won’t be missing significant time with the groin injury.