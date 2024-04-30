NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Jets

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen were given maintenance days yesterday.

Defenseman Derek Forbort and forward Justin Brazeau could be options for Game 5 according to coach Jim Montgomery.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forwards Radek Faksa and Mason Marchment missed last night’s game and they didn’t skate in the morning. They had been game-time decisions.

Sam Nestler: Raksa and Marchement had been listed as day-to-today. They both suffered injuries in the third period of Game 2.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin is day-to-day. He traveled with the team but won’t play in Game 5.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews traveled with the team to Boston but according to coach Sheldon Keefe, his status for Game 5 has “yet to be determined. He didn’t skate on Monday.

“Of course, we’re hopeful that he’s available and feeling good and back to himself,” Keefe said Monday. “But we’ve played well with guys out in the past.”

Kevin Woodley of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that goaltender Casey DeSmith has been playing through an injury and still wanted to play in Game 3 but the team decided to hold him out. As for Games 5, they’re playing it “by the hour.”

Tocchet when asked if they would start Arturs Silovs even if DeSmith could dress.

“That’s a good question,” Tocchet said Monday, a day off for the Canucks. “We’ll see how close we get him to 100 percent before I make that decision, but nobody’s ever 100 percent in the playoffs.”

Rick Dhaliwal: On Canucks forward Elias Pettersson: “In fact I have been told he’s not 100%..”

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Vladislav Namestnikov has a fractured left cheekbone and flew to Denver. Bowness said that Namestnikov hasn’t been ruled out for tonight’s game.

John Lu: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Brenden Dillon won’t play tonight because of the cut on his left hand. Bowness adds: “We don’t want to put him in harm’s way.”

Jets forward Morgan Barron (lower-body) hasn’t started skating yet