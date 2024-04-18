NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Kings, Devils, Islanders, Lightning and the Jets

NHL.com: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort has been out since March 2nd with a lower-body injury and has gone to the AHL on a LTI conditioning loan.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out since February 10th.

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: Dadonov has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury.

“I’m excited to play, but at the same time a little bit worried. It’s been a long time,” Dadonov said. “Not sure exactly what to expect, but I feel good and should be fine. I hope a couple of shifts, I get into the game.”

Tyler Seguin was scratched to make room for Dadonov. The Stars have been monitoring Seguin’s time-on-ice since coming back from a lower-body injury at the end of February that caused him to miss a month.

Alan Robinson: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Dan Greenspan of NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte returned after missing the past 13 games with an upper-body injury.

Kings forward Carl Grundstrom (lower-body) is in the AHL on a conditioning stint and is trending in the right direction.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier said that a double MCL injury kept him out earlier this year.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton had been skating and was hoping to be able to play in the playoffs if they had made it. He’s been out since November 28th.

“I’ve been skating and stuff, so the plan was kind of to target playoffs,” the defenseman said Wednesday. “But unfortunately we don’t really have that chance. It was hard not being out there with the guys, win or lose, going through it with them. It definitely makes you realize you can’t take things for granted. Now I think just trying to get healthy and be the best player I can be come next September or October.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau left last night’s game in the first period. There was no update after the game.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game with an illness.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Morgan Barron won’t play in Thursday’s game because of a lower-body injury and they aren’t sure on his status for Game 1.