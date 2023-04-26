NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Panthers, and Jets

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron said that he doesn’t foresee any issues that would keep him out of Game 5 tonight.

Boston Bruins: Bergeron after practice yesterday: “Feeling good…today’s a good day. We’ll see tomorrow how I feel. I’m not anticipating any setbacks. So far, so good.”

Steve Conroy: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward David Krejci is progressing but won’t be able to play in Game 5. He isn’t ruled out of returning to any game after that.

Montgomery said that Bergeron still needs to “check a couple boxes” before he is cleared to return for Game 5.

Amalie Benjamin: There is a chance that Krejci is ready for Game 6 if the series gets that far.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski took part in their morning skate yesterday. He didn’t take part in any of the line rushes but took part in the drills.

Bruce LeVine: Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that Pavelski took a great step yesterday. Monday was his first day back on the ice and yesterday he was with the team.

Florida Panthers: Coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Anthony Duclair will be good for Game 5.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Maurice one forwards Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg: “One will be in for sure and one will be a game-time decision.”

Both players missed practice yesterday.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is hopeful that Mark Scheifele will be okay for Game 5

“I just talked to Mark and he is feeling better than he did (Monday) night, so he’s definitely on the day-to-day (list).

“Let’s put him in the hopeful category for Thursday.”

Scheifele left Game 4 with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey is out for the series. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers is awaiting medical clearance and will skate in the morning and they’ll see where he’s at afterward.

Forward Cole Perfetti skated in a no-contact jersey but he wasn’t expected to play in the series.