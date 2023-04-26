NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Rumors of Flyers interest in two people from the Canucks management

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on rumors of the Philadelphia Flyers being interested in two members of the Vancouver Canucks management.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Elliotte, in Vancouver, if you can give us an update on these Emilie Castonguay (Canucks AGM) rumors to Philadelphia?”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – The agent for Elias Pettersson on potential contract talks

Friedman: “Well, the name got out and I don’t think it was something that the Canucks really liked very much to be perfectly honest. I don’t think it was something that Emilie Castonguay liked very much to be honest.

But I’ve heard that they asked her about it and I heard she indicated to them she was happy to stay and doesn’t want to go anywhere. That she is very appreciative of the opportunities she’s had in Vancouver and made that very clear. So I don’t expect anything with her.

I still think it’s possible, and there’s enough craziness flying around this situation, but I think it’s possible that Cammi Granato is still on Philly’s radar. I just want to let this play out and see where that goes.

So I do think Philly had interest in both of them and was kind of doing their leg work on both of them. I don’t expect anything to happen here with Castonguay now and we’ll see if this goes anywhere with Cammi Granato.”

Jason Zucker hopes to be able to return to Pittsburgh next season

Seth Rorabaugh of Pittsburgh Tribune-Live: Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA forward Jason Zucker was healthy this season, getting into 78 games and scoring 27 goals and added 21 assists. He led the team with 195 hits.

The 31-year-old is coming off a five-year, $5.5 million per deal and could get more money on the open market. Zucker said he has faith in the current team and that he loves the group and hopes to be able to return.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

“This is a place that I want to be. I said that after the (season finale), and I’ll reiterate it. I want to be back. But as of now, it’s, obviously, out of my control. We’ll figure it out.”

The Penguins currently don’t have a GM or president of hockey operations after they fired Ron Hextall and Brian Burke.