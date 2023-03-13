NHL Injuries: Buffalo, Carolina, Minnesota, Winnipeg And More

More NHL Injuries For Monday, March 13th

Bill Hoppe: Now, the question is when will Alex Tuch come back. The Buffalo Sabres’ forward needs a little practice time and reps before getting into the lineup. Tuch provides a huge boost to a team that has lost four straight games.

Worse, Buffalo lost defensemen Matthias Samuelsson and Rasmus Dahlin to injuries as well. This gets tougher. Samuelsson is week-to-week after blocking a shot while Dahlin is day-to-day for now. It was also revealed that Eric Comrie is week-to-week after getting hurt in practice on Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes PR: Some got completely stunned on Sunday evening when it was revealed that Andrei Svechnikov was ruled out with a lower-body injury. He missed the game against the New Jersey Devils and is currently listed as day-to-day. Rod Brind’amour will likely have more on the winger’s health later today. This time of year seems to feature more injuries from lack of practice reps.

Joe Smith: Forward Marcus Foligno fell oddly after being tumbled into by Laurent Dauphin on Sunday night. This happened during the third period of the Minnesota Wild overtime loss in Arizona. Dean Evason remarked the injury did not look good as Foligno did not return. Considering his leg gave out, more tests will be done later on Monday.

Nashville Predators: Nashville seems to keep losing wingers and forwards as Luke Evangelista was announced out of the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. According to John Hynes, Evangelista has an upper-body injury and will be evaluated more during the week. He was playing top-six minutes for Nashville with Filip Forsberg still out.

Yardbarker via Pro Hockey Rumors: Really, the good news for Winnipeg is that Josh Morrissey seems that he will return sooner rather than later. He is listed day-to-day but the injury is not believed to be serious. Adam Lowry played on Sunday after getting knocked out of Saturday’s game in Florida.

As for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Rick Bowness was less optimistic. Dubois is expected to miss at least the next two games. There is a possibility this injury could linger.

NHL Injury Viz: Some contrast to Montreal, Toronto, etc. has to be the New York Rangers. Ryan Lindgren missed his seventh game in a row on Sunday. That brings the Rangers’ man games lost to injury to 39. This still ranks the lowest in the NHL by a solid margin.