NHL Injuries: Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Devils, Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights and Caps

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and forward Zemgus Girgensons are expected to return tonight.

Ryan Henkel: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov on Sunday: “Still not there yet, but taking it day-by-day. We’ll see if I’m going to be ready for the next game.” Svechnikov said that it’s a new injury to a muscle on his side that makes it difficult to skate and shoot.

Walt Ruff: Svechnikov skated a no-contact jersey.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Murphy (groin) and forward Anthony Beauvillier (wrist) skated before practice in no-contact jerseys.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey.

Scott Powers: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson should be ready to return on Wednesday.

Colleen Flynn: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar that forward Gabriel Landeskog will join the team towards the end of their road trip.

Bednar didn’t have an update on forward Valeri Nichushkin.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have placed forward Pat Maroon on the IR.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook was a full participant in practice.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Jack Hughes being at practice: “It’s a step in the right direction that he’s progressing. This is just another step he gets to full-contact.”

Ruff said he wouldn’t rule Hughes out from returning this week.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak are expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward David Kampf is out this week. He had an MRI that revealed an issue that usually takes a couple of weeks to heal. He’s already had a week break. He’ll be day-to-day next week.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on goaltender Joseph Woll, who they’re tracking to a mid-February return “to get back into more full involvement and make a determination for his status for games from there. Taking it a day at a time as we work toward that. He is not anywhere close to game action.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Pavel Dorofeyev is scheduled to skate today but won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Forwards Jack Eichel and William Carrier and defensemen Shea Theodore and Ben Hutton are all skating but not close to being ready to return.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Max Pacioretty missed their last game with a lower-body injury but was on the ice yesterday.

Forward Sonny Milano (upper-body) skated in a no-contact jersey.

NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will return to the lineup tonight. He’s missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.