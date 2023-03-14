NHL Injuries: Colorado, Carolina, Dallas, and Arizona

NHL Injuries For Tuesday, March 14th

NHL.com: Now, the question is when might Andrei Svechnikov return? The winger suffered a right knee injury over the weekend against the Vegas Golden Knights. An MRI revealed some things, but information is being gathered to assess Svechnikov’s health.

Worse, Carolina then lost 3-0 to New Jersey on Sunday. Any lengthy absence for Svechnikov puts the Hurricanes in a bind. For now, the forward seems to be week-to-week until further news comes.

Peter Baugh: Colorado seemed to be getting more healthy when the news came out of Montreal last night. Artturi Lehkonen broke a finger in the Avalanche’s 8-4 win over the Canadiens. The result will be that the forward is out a minimum of four weeks. That is if surgery did not reveal any other problems along the way (ligaments, etc.).

With fingers and thumbs, no one truly knows until after the player goes under the knife. If the injury is on the low end, Lehkonen will return right before the playoffs.

Craig Morgan: Forwards Christian Fischer and Nick Schmaltz remain out of the lineup. An update may come later today on Fischer while Schmaltz still does not have at timetable. At least, Fischer might return Tuesday if everything goes well.

NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks shut down Cole Guttman for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. Inevitably, teams well outside of the race have been shutting down players with greater frequency. See the Montreal Canadiens.

TSN.ca: Really, the Montreal. Canadiens suffered yet another injury. Rem Pitlick went hard into the board last night in Colorado early and did not return. Considering, the head first nature of the impact, there is a possibility it was precautionary. However, that remains unknown at this time.

Owen Newkirk: Some of the best news of the week comes from Dallas where Tyler Seguin thankfully has a “superficial” cut to his leg. His injury time is just dependent on how long the wound takes to heal. It appears nothing else was damaged. This was the second time a cut skate injured the Stars’ forward. Simply, he will be back in plenty of time for the playoffs.