NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Devils, Senaotrs, Sharks, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Zack Kassian won’t travel with the team on their five-game road trip due to a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin didn’t skate with the team yesterday.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Nick Blankenburg of the IR.

Oilers Access: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had another maintenance day yesterday.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Mackenzie Blackwood left Thursday’s game and wasn’t on the ice yesterday for practice.

Amanda Stein : Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that Blackwood was meeting yesterday afternoon in Calgary.

: Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that Blackwood was meeting yesterday afternoon in Calgary. Jim Biringer: Jason Gregor said on DFO Rundown that he saw Blackwood leaving the arena on Thursday with a brace on his leg.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is getting a second opinion on his shoulder and hasn’t made a decision on the next step.

Defenseman Artem Zub skated yesterday and could play next week.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that they are hopeful that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is able to go today.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser said the scar on his wrist from the surgery opened up and he had to wait for it to heal again. He is hopeful that he’ll get clearance today.

Harman Dayal: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said it’s possible that defenseman Travis Dermott joins the team at some point during their road trip next week.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals Beck Malenstyn had surgery on his broken finger and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed forward Morgan Barron on the IR.