NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Devils, Rangers, Canadiens, Sharks and Maple Leafs

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller returned to the lineup last night, his first game back after breaking his femur late last season.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Patrik Laine was put on the IR as he’s expected to miss three to four weeks with an elbow sprain.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier missed last night’s game.

Amanda Stein: Hischier: “I’ve just got to listen to my body and don’t want to risk any further injuries.”

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais (upper-body) is a possibility for tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson will be out for eight weeks with an abdominal muscle strain.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that Mario Ferraro and Timo Meier both suffered upper-body injuries during their practice on Wednesday. Both players are questionable for tonight.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jordie Benn was on the ice with the conditioning staff yesterday. He’s been out with a groin injury.