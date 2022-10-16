NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Bruins, Avs, Devils, Islanders, Flyers, Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Arizona Coyotes PR: Defenseman Conor Timmins left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that they have some concerns as the injuries to forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm are lingering. There is no concrete timetable for Landeskog.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have activated forward Nico Hischier off the IR.

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders activated forward Cal Clutterbuck. Defenseman Sebastian Aho is on the IR. He took part in their morning skate and stayed on the ice for 45 minutes after.

Bill Meltzer: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Owen Tippett on the IR with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on the LTIR. He’ll be out for at least 10 games or 24 days.

: Murray is expected to miss at least four weeks with an adductor injury, Kyle Cushman: “ Murray potentially to LTIR has more ramifications than just what happens in the crease. His $4.67M cap hit added to LTIR would give the #Leafs space to carry three extra skaters even after recalling Erik Kallgren . Could mean Wayne Simmonds ‘ tenure as a Leaf isn’t over just yet”

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He’s not eligible to be activated until November 5th.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Tucker Poolman left last night’s game early.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers didn’t practice yesterday as he’s dealing with a nagging injury. They have three games in four nights starting on Monday.