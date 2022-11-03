NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Wild, Rangers, Sharks, Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes didn’t have an update for forward Zack Kassian. He remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins didn’t have an update on goaltender Jeremy Swayman (lower-body) or defenseman Derek Forbort (upper-body).

Swayman was able to stand on his own with no crutches after the game on Tuesday. His knee was wrapped with an ice bag.

Matt Porter: The Bruins had an off-day yesterday but more should be known on Swayman this morning. Their morning skate is at 11.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that goaltender Alex Stalock was feeling better yesterday but there is no timeline with concussions.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Jake Oettinger was staying back while they left on their road trip but he didn’t rule out Oettinger joining them at some point on their trip.

That will depend on his rehab goes.

The Stars play in Arizona on Thursday, in Edmonton on Saturday and in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Cap Friendly: The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Ryan Hartman on the IR.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said that no final decision has been made, but Filip Chytil is a possibility for tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that Markus Nutivaara isn’t close to returning. He suffered a setback and is seeing another specialist. Surgery hasn’t been ruled out.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on injured goaltender Matt Murray (abductor): “He is progressing well. It is part of his plan. was the day that was scheduled. He has met & stayed on that schedule. From that end of it, I think he is doing well … He will just continue his process. I think he is still quite a ways away”

Murray was on the ice before practice. His time was at last four weeks from the time of injury, which was on October 15th.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that defenseman Timothy Liljegren will likely be an option on Saturday.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Keefe didn’t have an update on defenseman Jake Muzzin but added that his absence has been significant and “You can see our penalty kill hasn’t been the same.”

Tarik El-Bashir: The Washington Capitals placed T.J. Oshie (lower body), John Carlson (lower body) and Beck Malenstyn (upper body) on the IR.

The Capitals played Connor Brown on the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: The Capitals can now exceed the salary cap by $13.5 million after placing Brown on the LTIR. After all the moves they have made, they have about $3.325 million in cap space.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said there wasn’t an update on forward Nikolaj Ehlers. He was to be re-evaluated again.