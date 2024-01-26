NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Flames, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, and Lightning

George Richards: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman Matt Dumba is out week-to-week: “He is not on the trip and then after, we’re on the break so I can say it is week to week or whatever it is. He will not play before the break, for sure.”

Salim Valji: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington returned to the lineup.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off the IR.

Aaron Vickers: Werenski is returning four weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Werenski: “Obviously I’ve been hurt a lot the last few years. I’m just excited to be playing some hockey again. being injured. being out. I’m kind of ahead of schedule. It’s right at four weeks right now. Everything was smooth and I’m happy to be back.”

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent didn’t have an update on forward Jack Roslovic and defenseman Adam Boqvist. Both players left in the third.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup last night.

Detroit Red Wings: Goaltender Ville Husso has been activated from the IR and will be going on a conditioning stint in Grand Rapids. The Red Wings have placed forward Patrick Kane on the IR retroactive to January 14th.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Vinni Lettieri returned to practice for the first time since breaking his foot on December 30th.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have placed forward Jack Hughes on the IR retroactive to January 5th.

Cap Friendly: The Devils have placed defenseman Dougie Hamilton on the LTIR.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Ondrej Palat returned to the lineup.

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders didn’t have an update on defensemen Adam Pelech or Hudson Fasching.

Andrew Gross: Pelech missed 21 games with a concussion last season.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was on the ice in a no-contact jersey for the first time since November 2nd.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Reilly Smith and defenseman John Ludvig skated yesterday.

Chris Krenn: It’s sounding like Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Erik Cernak, Haydn Fleury, and Mikhail Sergachev are targeting the Lightning’s first game after the All-Star break as their return to the lineup.