NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Canadiens, Wild, Flyers, Sharks, Kraken, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher is out for four to six weeks.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba didn’t travel with the team on their three-game road trip.

Ryan Henkel: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov didn’t travel with the team to Boston.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Svechnikov: “I wouldn’t say it’s day to day, but it’s nothing major. I’m hopeful that he will be able to bounce back quickly.”

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings are hopeful that forward Patrick Kane will be able to return before the All-Star break. He’s missed their past three games with a lower-body injury.

“I think he’ll probably get on the ice sometime this week,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “I’m hoping to have him before the break; if not, I’m comfortable we’ll have him after the break.”

Helene St. James: The Red Wings have four games before the All-Star break and could get Kane, defenseman Ben Chiarot and goaltender Ville Husso back before the break. The could also let them get healthier and return after the break.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson returned to the lineup. He’d been out since December 9th.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau returned to the lineup. The Wild are still evaluating goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro will be “out for a little bit” with a lower-body injury.

Coach David Quinn said they don’t have a timeline on when he could return but added, “Not as bad as we thought, so it’s not going to be an extended period of time.”

Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand missed practice for personal reasons.

Alison Lukin: Kraken forward Matthew Beniers and defenseman Vince Dunn are day-to-day.

NHL: The Kraken activate goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak was on the ice with the team yesterday for the first time since suffering his injury on January 11th.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin returned to the lineup last night.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele took part in their optional skate yesterday in a regular jersey.