NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Wild, Devils, Penguins, Lightning, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser returned to the lineup.
Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton practiced in a regular jersey.
Ryan Boulding: Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced in a no-contact jersey.
Minnesota Wild PR: Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and is on the IR.
Forward Kirill Kaprizov is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Joe Smith: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello was on the ice before practice.
- Joe Smith: Zuccarello is still considered week-to-week.
Jessi Pierce: The Wild have placed forward Vinni Lettieri on the IR with a lower-body injury.
Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Timo Meier is out with a “medium body” injury. It’s a different injury than what he previously had.
Amanda Stein: Ruff on Meier: “hopefully it shouldn’t be too long.”
Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust returned to the lineup and was skating with Evgeny Malkin.
Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Matt Nieto continues his off-ice rehab. He’s still considered longer-term.
Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Hayden Fleury is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Vancouver Canucks: Forward Phillip Di Giuseppe left last night’s game in the first period.
Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary returned to the lineup last night.
Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Ville Heinola joined practice late but were wearing a regular practice jersey.
John Lu: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Kyle Connor was re-evaluated on Monday and his six to eight-week timeline is still on track.