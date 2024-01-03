NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Avs, Wild, Devils, Penguins, Lightning, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser returned to the lineup.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton practiced in a regular jersey.

Ryan Boulding: Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Minnesota Wild PR: Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury and is on the IR.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello was on the ice before practice.

Joe Smith: Zuccarello is still considered week-to-week.

Jessi Pierce: The Wild have placed forward Vinni Lettieri on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Timo Meier is out with a “medium body” injury. It’s a different injury than what he previously had.

Amanda Stein: Ruff on Meier: “hopefully it shouldn’t be too long.”

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust returned to the lineup and was skating with Evgeny Malkin.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Matt Nieto continues his off-ice rehab. He’s still considered longer-term.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Hayden Fleury is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Phillip Di Giuseppe left last night’s game in the first period.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary returned to the lineup last night.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Ville Heinola joined practice late but were wearing a regular practice jersey.

John Lu: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Kyle Connor was re-evaluated on Monday and his six to eight-week timeline is still on track.