NHL Rumors: William Nylander’s next contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be around $11 million

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Nick Kypreos on the Kyper and Bourne show saying that William Nylander’s next contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be for eight years at around $11 million per season.

Kypreos: “There’s lots of talk about William Nylander.

Justin Bourne: “What kind of talk.”

Kypreos: “Well, just where it’s trending closer to the Leafs and Willy getting a deal done. Is what I hear.”

Sam McKee: “Really.”

Kypreos: “Yeah.”

Bourne: “You know, I’ve heard similar.”

Kypreos: “And general feeling amongst I think both sides is they’d like to get it done before the NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Bourne: “So that is February 3rd. That is one month from now.”

Kypreos: “The other belief is that it will be a number that is over $11 (million). So. $11.25 (million) is the one that is probably mentioned the most, times eight.”

Bourne: “If I may, this gentleman that we’re discussing right now, is fifth in the NHL in scoring, tied with Connor McDavid. I mean, David Pasternak is two points more than him right now. It’s, it’s tough.”

Kypreos: “So that would put him right with Pasternak. Correct?”

Bourne: “Yeah. What’s Pastrnak?”

Kypreos: “$11.25 (million) I think.”

Bourne: “Is that exactly?”

Kypreos: “Can you?”

Bourne: “I can make that happen.”

McKee: “The one question I have for you, Kyper.”

Kypreos; “The only one is (Artemi) Panaren I think at $11.6 (million) on an AAV.”

McKee: “Would you, would you say that he took a discount like he did with Pasternak if Willy’s at?”

Bourne: “$11.25 (million).”

Kypreos: “Yeah, I think. I think there’s an argument to be made that, that’s the number and either you like it or you don’t.”

Bourne: “You know, it’s some point when you have negotiations about value, you can’t argue with the numbers. Like he can, he produces at the same rate as some of the great you know, the best players in the league.”

Kypreos: “The only, the other thing you got to consider Sammy is that when the Leafs can front load this and turn it into a $12 or $13 million upfront signing bonus, It’s, it’s worth more, a heck of a lot more than $11.25 (million). It creates greater value in real money.”

Bourne: “For sure it does, but it also helps the Leafs down the road if you don’t like the back end of the deal. The real money owed is so much less.”

Kypreos: “Absolutely. And then four or five years, if the caps up towards 100, north of $100 million, $11.25 (million) for a 40-goal scorer, 100-point guy is not crazy.”

Bourne: “And I do think the way that Willy skates and shoots the puck, that he’s got a lot of good years left. I don’t think you know, I, you know another five years as a top contributor.”

Kypreos: “I don’t think a lot of people can make an argument that this is crazy.”