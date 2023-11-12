NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Predators, Kraken, Canucks, and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabers forward Alex Tuch missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. Their next game is Tuesday.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres coach Don Granato: “We kept him home. There was some progress, but obviously we liked the result last night and there’s too many games coming up. We think what he has will resolve in a matter of days.”

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou are out today. They haven’t been placed on the IR as the Blackhawks don’t know how long they will be out for.

Marc Moser: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Artturi Lehkonen will be out for “weeks.” They are still getting more info on his injury.

Forward Andrew Cogliano is day-to-day.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated Patrik Laine from the IR.

George Richards: Panthers forward Sam Bennett is taking full contract at practice and if he doesn’t play today, it’s just pure precaution.

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators forward Cody Glass was activated from the IR.

Emma Lingan: Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh remains day-to-day but is close to returning according to coach Andrew Brunette.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev was on the ice with the main group again.

Mike Benton: Tanev should be ready “soon” after recently losing the no-contact jersey at practice.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov missed last night’s game with an illness.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger could be an option today.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary was placed on the IR.