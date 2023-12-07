NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Maple Leafs and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi didn’t practice with the team yesterday.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that Durzi is doubtful for tonight and that he’s day-to-day. He’ll be traveling with the team.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

Dahlin is being evaluated and they aren’t sure on his status for Thursday night just yet.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol and is out.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou (groin) hasn’t started skating yet but they hope he will by the end of this week.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Kyle Richardson on the Tinordi: “That’s a big loss. We just got him back and I’m sure he’s frustrated. Hopefully he’s not too bad. Sometimes they linger and sometimes people respond well to them.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Andrew Cogliano were on the ice for their optional skate.

Kyle Fredrickson: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that it’s possible that Makar and Cogliano play tonight and they are “hopeful” that Byram is also ready.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Adam Boqvist (four weeks with a shoulder strain), goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (a week with an illness), and forward Cole Sillinger (day-to-day with an upper-body injury) on the IR.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan on forward Bryan Rust leaving the game early: “He is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Recently Rust missed three games with a lower-body injury.

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg will have hip surgery later this month and will be out for the rest of the season.

“It will be at the end of the month December, looking like, and that will effectively end his season,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said Wednesday. “I’ll have a better idea as we finalize what all is going to get done and ultimately once they do the procedure how long the rehab is going to be but it’s safe to say in the 5-6 month range.”

Cap Friendly: The Maple Leafs now have $14,462,500 on the LTIR who are out for the remainder of the season.

Jake Muzzin $5,625,000

Matt Murray $4,687,500

John Klingberg $4,150,000

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov didn’t practice yesterday morning.