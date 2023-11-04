NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Panthers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Senators, and Flyers

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that forward Jason Zucker (lower-body) should be able to return to the lineup on November 11th against the Nashville Predators.
Zucker was injured on October 21st.
Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson will be going to the IR.
Sabres PR: Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.
- Bill Hoppe: Sabres coach Don Granato didn’t have an update on Samuelsson after the game.
Greg Boysen: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic and forward Taylor Hall were on the ice at practice yesterday.
NHL.com: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is eligible to come off the LITR today but not sure that he will.
Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Jack Hughes has gone to the @NJDevils dressing room after crashing into the boards earlier in the period. pic.twitter.com/2fejhyUmx2
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2023
Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers place Adam Fox (lower-body) on the LTIR. The earliest he can return is November 29th.
Forward Filip Chytil (upper-body) was placed on the IR and will be out for at least a week.
TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.
Elliotte Friedman: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will be out for a few games.
Philadelphia Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart (mid-body) and forward Sean Couturier (lower-body) are listed as day-to-day.
- Anthony Di Marco: Hart being out for several weeks would be the worst case scenario but there is some optimism that it will be shorter than that. The Flyers haven’t confirmed how long Hart will be out for.
- Anthony SanFilippo: Couturier’s injury is not related to his previous back injury.