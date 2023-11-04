NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Panthers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Senators, and Flyers

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that forward Jason Zucker (lower-body) should be able to return to the lineup on November 11th against the Nashville Predators.

Zucker was injured on October 21st.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson will be going to the IR.

Sabres PR: Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres coach Don Granato didn’t have an update on Samuelsson after the game.

Greg Boysen: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic and forward Taylor Hall were on the ice at practice yesterday.

NHL.com: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is eligible to come off the LITR today but not sure that he will.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jack Hughes has gone to the @NJDevils dressing room after crashing into the boards earlier in the period. pic.twitter.com/2fejhyUmx2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2023

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers place Adam Fox (lower-body) on the LTIR. The earliest he can return is November 29th.

Forward Filip Chytil (upper-body) was placed on the IR and will be out for at least a week.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Elliotte Friedman: Senators coach D.J. Smith said that forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic will be out for a few games.

Philadelphia Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart (mid-body) and forward Sean Couturier (lower-body) are listed as day-to-day.