NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forwards Laurent Dauphin (upper-body) and Zack Kassian (upper-body) remain out. Defenseman Josh Brown returned to the lineup.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Jordan Greenway were on the ice yesterday.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson was given a maintenance day.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski practiced yesterday. He’s working his way back from shoulder surgery.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg is week-to-week with an ankle injury. Defenseman Erik Gudbranson is out six weeks with a separated shoulder. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Forward Mathieu Olivier is expected to be out for two to four weeks with a lower leg bone bruise.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina and defenseman Ben Chiarot were back at practice yesterday.

Kate Engleson: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and missed his fourth consecutive game last night.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman John Klingberg (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday for their morning skate.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. It was his first time back on the ice with the team since he suffered his injury on March 12th.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that forward Mathew Barzal hasn’t started skating and isn’t going to be traveling with the team to Washington.

Andrew Gross: Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper-body) skated with the team at their morning skate yesterday.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was a full participant in practice yesterday.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be out for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

TSN 1200: Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is getting closer to returning and could back up as early as Thursday.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry practiced yesterday but forward Jeff Carter didn’t.

Rob Rossi: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry practiced.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t think the goaltender Logan Thompson and forward Reilly Smith will play this week. Forward William Carrier and goaltender Adin Hill haven’t started skating yet.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Ovechkin was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Sammi Silber: Capitals forward Craig Smith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury according to coach Peter Laviolette.