NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Avs, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Sharks, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner could return tonight. He’s been out for five games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Erik Johnson skated yesterday and they are hopeful that he’ll go on their road trip. He’s missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom practiced for the first time since suffering his lower-body injury last week.

Pat Steinberg: Flames forward Dillon Dube is taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. Statement from the Flames.

Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he attends to his mental health. Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period.”

Salim Valji: Oliver Kylington practiced with the Flames for the first time since May of 2022. (He’s been away from the team for personal matters.)

Meghan Angley: The Colorado Avalanche have activated defenseman Bowen Byram off the IR.

Amanda Stein of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jack Hughes isn’t expected to skate before the All-Star break. He’s been out since January 5th with an upper-body injury.

Forwards Tomas Nosek and Ondrej Palat have resumed skating.

Forward Nolan Foote continues his rehab but is “a little bit further down the road” according to Ruff.

New York Islanders: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has been activated from the IR

Emily Kaplan: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is heading back to New York. He made great progress while back in Czechia. There is no timetable for him to return to the lineup.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said they’re “not sure yet” about defenseman Mario Ferraro. It sounds like he could miss a couple of games. Might get a better update today.

Mario Ferraro gets hurt here pic.twitter.com/W8Jnl0BOxW — JD Young (@MyFryHole) January 23, 2024

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy will be out for five to six weeks with a broken knuckle.

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom joined the team for their four-game road trip. Backstrom is on the LTIR and out indefinitely due to hip issues. GM Brian MacLellan said earlier this season that they aren’t expecting Backstrom back this year.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.