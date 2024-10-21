NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Kings, Senators, Sharks, Kraken, Leafs and Canucks

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche have placed forward Jonathan Drouin on the IR and recalled forward Chris Wagner.

Jeff Svobado: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason didn’t have a timeline for forward Kent Johnson but he did say that Johnson’s upper-body injury is not short-term.

Dan Arritt: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup after missing the past two games. He had been away from the teams for personal reasons – the birth of his child.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark missed his third consecutive game on the weekend. He did skate with the team on Thursday and Friday.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has resumed skating. He’s on the IR and is “progressing” according to coach Ryan Warsofsky but remains “week-to-week”

Sharks forward William Eklund returned to the lineup yesterday after missing Friday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Darren Brown: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn missed Saturday’s game and is day-to-day with a mid-body injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is back on the ice practicing with the team. Coach Craig Berube said he’s heading in the right direction and should be ready for some games soon.

“A little bit of groin tightness and I’m feeling better now, so right now I’m just focused on coming back and helping this team,” Woll said. “I’m just trying to take it day by day and stack good days on top of each other. I’m really excited to get back.”

Adam Kimelman: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is questionable for Tuesday’s game. They are hopeful that a couple of days’ rest will help him.