NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avs, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Predators, Flyers and Blues

Harvey Valentine of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry returned to the lineup after missing their past seven games.

Forward Adam Henrique is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman John Klingberg is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they are hopeful that defenseman Josh Manson will be able to play both games of their back-to-back.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Avs defenseman Cale Makar is in concussion protocol again. His first this month came back on February 7th and his second last Saturday. He left both of those games, and later returned, but didn’t feel right the following day.

Makar was back on the ice Wednesday.

Forward Gabriel Landeskog started skating this week and there is no timeline. They had hoped for before the end of the regular season but that may not happen. Will they need to keep his $7 million available or will he remain on the LTIR for the regular season and gain that space for the deadline?

Erik Johnson is out multiple weeks at $6 million and will he be LTIR’d for the rest of the regular season?

Craig Merz of NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal are game-time decisions tonight.

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Anthony Duclair on his return after a long rehab: “It’s been a grind. I’ve learned a lot and grown from it. I’m just really excited. A lot of emotions this week. I feel back to where I was. I feel 100%. I feel great. I’m very grateful.”

George Richards: Panthers forward Givani Smith is out tonight but could return on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have placed defenseman Jonas Brodin on the IR.

NHL.com: Wild’s Brodin remains out with a lingering lower-body issue that he keeps re-aggravating. He’s now missed nine consecutive games.

“He’s got a lower body that keeps getting aggravated,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “The medical staff feels it’s best to give him some time to rest here. I don’t know, we don’t know how long that will be, but we’ll get him right so we can get him back.”

Forward Nick Foligno returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is questionable for tonight.

Forward Kirby Dach has a lower-body injury and won’t be in the lineup.

Defenseman Chris Wideman is week-to-week.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson is feeling better.

Nashville Predators; Forward Ryan Johansen had surgery on his right leg and will about for about 12 weeks.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier was on the ice yesterday by himself.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on the return of forwards Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich: “Just having them back in practice, practice was elevated. They’re missed when they’re out of the lineup. They’re good players.”

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that Thatcher Demko still needs to get into a couple hard practices before he’s ready to get into a game. Today is their only practice before Monday’s game.