NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Devils, Sens, Maple Leafs and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defensemen Radko Gudas (lower-body) and Ilya Lyubushkin (upper-body) were both on the ice yesterday and good to go last night. Both players had been injured in their previous two games.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov returned to practice after being out with an illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall had surgery on Monday to repair his right ACL.

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar skated in a regular jersey.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Damon Severson was placed on the IR retroactive to November 19th. He’s expected to miss about six weeks with an oblique injury.

Kenzie Lalonde: Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook will be re-evaluated today.

Newhook’s foot gets stuck on the net. Needed some help to get to the bench, went to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/6ix6eKtRJg — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 1, 2023

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier could play tonight according to coach Lindy Ruff. He was skating on his own again yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have placed forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic on the LTIR retroactive to November 3rd.

The Senators now have the salary cap room to activate Thomas Chabot from the LTIR.

Both Greig and Kastelic are eligible to come off the LTIR on Tuesday. It’s possible that Greig will be ready.

Dave McCarthy: The Seattle Kraken put forward Jaden Schwartz on the IR with a lower-body injury.

“Not available today,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We still have some further evaluation to do but he’s not available today and we will update it a little bit more. It’s not a day-to-day situation we don’t believe but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”

Schwartz took a shot off of his foot on Tuesday.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Conor Sheary should be ready in return during their road trip from December 12th to 16th. Sheary’s been out since November 7th.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Mark Giordano is out week-to-week with a broken finger.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren has missed the past 11 games with a high-ankle sprain.

Coach Keefe said that Liljegren is “not close” to returning. He did skate for the first time since his injury on November 2nd.

NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets have activated forward Gabriel Vilardi off the IR. He’s missed the past 18 games with a sprained MCL

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey cleared concussion protocol according to coach Rick Bowness.