NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Lisa Dillman: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is day-to-day.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews remained out yesterday with an illness.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out since November 5th with a lower-body injury.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin also returned to the lineup last night. He’s been out since January 24th with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Josh Manson is traveling with the team but won’t be playing. He’s been out since December 1st with a lower-body injury.

“He’s going to start skating with the group,” Bednar said. “You just take it day by day. You see how he feels. Until he says he’s ready to go, he’s not.”

Forward Darren Helm is skating in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since January 12th with a lower-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto is eligible to be activated from the LTIR on Sunday if he’s ready. They will need to clear cap space when he’s activated.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said they expect forward Aleksander Barkov to practice today but they aren’t sure if he’ll play on Thursday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is doubtful for tonight with a lower-body injury.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was a full participant at their morning skate.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta was also on the ice yesterday and appeared to be cleared for contact.

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald from the IR and placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on the IR retroactive to January 22nd.

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice yesterday.

John Glennon of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud returned to the lineup. He’s been out since December 11th with a lower-body injury.