NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and the Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas didn’t travel with the team.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson is in concussion protocol and forward Colin Blackwell is out with an upper-body injury.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexander Nylander missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jordan McPherson: Florida Panthers defensemen Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad were on the ice yesterday morning. Ekblad was in a regular jersey.

George Richards: Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup last night after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Robby Stanley: Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon returned to the lineup last night. Carrier was on the ice for their morning skate, so his issue probably isn’t serious.

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Noel Acciari on the IR.

Chelena Goldman: San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov left last night’s game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said that he is progressing well.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day and is expected to practice today.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly is day-to-day and was close to playing last night.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson is day-to-day and not expected to play this week.

Mark Masters : The Maple Leafs said that Rielly has an upper-body injury.

: The Maple Leafs said that Rielly has an upper-body injury. Mark Masters: Marner had been skating on his own but yesterday he was skating with the team.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray took part in their morning skate yesterday. He had been skating on his own.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was on the ice for their morning skate in a regular jersey.