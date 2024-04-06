NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Flyers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forwards Max Jones and Mason McTavish didn’t practice yesterday.

Derek Lee: Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (upper-body) returned to the lineup last night.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said the he’s been dealing with osteitis pubis. It is the same groin injury that has kept Logan Couture out for most of the season.

Murphy said that he spoke with Couture and got some advice from him. He’s feeling better and is hopeful to return next week.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean will be out for the rest of the season.

Forward Sean Kuraly and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins won’t be able to play today.

There was no update on goaltender Daniil Tarasov.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that they have a lot of players who are dealing with lingering issues.

Bruce LeVine: Stars forward Tyler Seguin will have playing time managed for the rest of the season and playing in back-to-back games isn’t ideal.

Callum Fraser of NHL.com: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will miss the rest of the regular season.

Coach Paul Maurice on Ekblad’s injury: “This is not new and it’s not unknown to us, what it is. He’s got a real good handle on how long it’s going to take and he’s progressing really well today from it, so we’re getting there. We’re going to miss him.”

Maurice on Carter Verhaeghe who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury: “We have lots of confidence he’ll be ready for start of the playoffs. He may make the last game, but we don’t think he’ll play many regular-season games.”

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier will miss the next two games with an upper-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jansen Harkins was his first time with full contact since he injured his hand back on March 7th.

Defenseman John Ludvig has been sick.

Defenseman Ryan Graves is out with a concussion and things are status quo with him.

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will return tonight. He’s missed the past 12 games with a high ankle sprain.

Paul Del Santos of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said they’ll have a better idea on forward Tomas Hertl‘s status for next week after practice on Sunday.