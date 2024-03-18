NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Rangers, Senators, and Maple Leafs

Lou Korac of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a concussion.

Ducks forward Max Jones returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an illness.

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Radko Gudas (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) remains week-to-week according to coach Luke Richardson.

It’s unclear if he’ll play again this season. He was in Vancouver seeing a specialist and is back “doing his treatment and in the gym on his own still.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left yesterday’s game in the second period and was not able to put any weight on his left leg when leaving the ice. He was hit along the boards by Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game that he was still being evaluated and that he didn’t have an update.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba missed his sixth consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Forward Mika Zibanejad is wearing a full face shield after taking a puck to the jaw last week.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup. (Chabot had been about for the past five games)

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs activated defenseman Conor Timmins from the LTIR and placed forward Calle Jarnkrok on the LTIR.