NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Kings, Devils, and Golden Knights

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson missed last night’s game and didn’t practice on the weekend due to an illness.

Dan Arritt: Ducks forward Ryan Strome returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

The Ducks put forward Max Jones on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard will be out indefinitely with a fractured jaw.

Dan Arritt: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp returned after missing Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He was injured in practice back on December 15th and needed ACL reconstruction.

Elliotte Friedman: New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler broke his foot on Friday and will be out for a while.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Timo Meier was placed on the IR retroactive to December 30th.

Marc Ciampa: Lindy Ruff said on the weekend they aren’t sure of the extent of Jack Hughes‘ injury.

“It’s still being evaluated. We’ll have a full update once he’s gone through all the protocol.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward William Karlsson will be out week-to-week.

Forward William Carrier has an upper-body injury and “he’s going to miss some time” according to Cassidy.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out with an upper-body injury but it’s not long-term.