NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Canucks, Golden Knights, and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras (ankle) wasn’t ready to return last night.

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Pat Maroon was on the ice for the first time since joining the team. There is no real timeframe for Maroon yet.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said they are hopeful the defenseman Zach Werenski is able to go tonight. He didn’t practice yesterday. They were awaiting test results. Werenski blocked a shot in the Detroit game.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist said that he took 4-5 stitches on his chin Wednesday night. He was on the ice yesterday for an optional skate.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Aleksander Barkov‘s injury: “This is not major. The question is can we clean something up with another day? That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was in the lineup last night. He had missed two days of practice this week.

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. He blocked a shot with his right hand on Tuesday.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Travis Green on defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who is out with a concussion: “he’s coming along but still not available.”

Sam Kasan: Devils forward Jack Hughes returned to the lineup.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Robert Bortuzzo returned the lineup after missing 31 games with a high-ankle sprain. The Islanders activated him off the LTIR on Monday.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Rourke Chartier was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks have activated goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood off the IR.

Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol on injured Vince Dunn, who has now missed seven consecutive games: “No change in his status. His progress continues. He’s at home continuing his rehab there.”

Matthew DeFranks of St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. He will be re-evaluated on Friday according to coach Drew Bannister.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ian Cole missed last night’s game. Coach Rick Tocchet said he’s a little banged up.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.