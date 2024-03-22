NHL Rumors: NCAA Free Agents, New York Rangers, and the Calgary Flames

Some of the top NCAA free agents that teams are keeping an eye on

Steven Ellis: The top 10 NCAA free agents to keep an eye on as their seasons come to an end soon. Signing them won’t cost much and most are in the ‘bottom-line/bottom-paring’ area.

Collin Graf, RW, 21 (Quinnipiac, ECAC) – He could have middle-six potential.

Jacob Quillan, C, 22 (Quinnipiac, ECAC) – Bottom-six and can kill penalties.

Dylan Anhorn, LHD, 24 (St. Cloud State, NCHC) – He’s 25 years old and could be a depth defenseman

T.J. Hughes, C, 22 (University of Michigan, Big 10)

Victor Ostman, G, 23 (Maine, Hockey East) – Needs AHL time and could maybe be a backup.

Cooper Black, G, 22 (Dartmouth, ECAC) – Could be a backup one day.

Carter King, C, 22 (Denver, NCHC)

Christian Fitzgerald, C, 21 (Wisconsin, Big 10)

Gabriel Seger, LW, 24 (Cornell, ECAC)

Joshua Eernisse, RW, 22 (University of Michigan, Big 10)

The New York Rangers are interested in one of the top college free agents

Mollie Walker of NY Post: The New York Rangers are interested in college free agent forward Collin Graf. The Rangers are one of several teams interested in the Quinnipiac Bobcats leading scores.

He’s a Hobey Baker Award candidate as he’s put up 48 points in 22 games.

Last offseason he attended the Nashville Predators development camp, and the prior year he was at the Florida Panthers prospect camp.

On the Calgary Flames Jacob Markstrom and Nazem Kadri

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils trade speculation will be back in the offseason, but Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald could have other big name options in Juuse Saros and Linus Ullmark as well.

Believe it would be a surprise if Markstrom is back with the Calgary Flames next season.

Forward Nazem Kadri has a no-movement clause. He carries a $7 million cap hit through 2029. With some pieces already gone, and a potential offseason trade of Markstrom, would Kadri consider moving on as well?

The Flames may need to retain some salary, and would the Flames management and ownership want to do that? The Flames may want to keep him to help mentor some of their younger players.