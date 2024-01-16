NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Canes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Wild, Jets and More

NHL: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson returned to the lineup.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, forward Matt Poitras and goaltender Linus Ullmark skated yesterday morning.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas missed his fifth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: There is no update on Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard was on the ice skating yesterday. Coach Luke Richardson said that it won’t change Bedard’s 6-8 week timeline and added.

“He’s been begging. They said it’s OK but he’s been given specific instructions: he’s not allowed to take slap shots. So he’s not allowed to really clench . If they see that, they might pull the rug out from under him.”

Nick Cotsonika: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde didn’t have an update on Patrick Kane‘s lower-body injury but didn’t think it was a hip issue.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is “a little nicked up” according to Paul Maurice.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson was on the ice for the first time with the team since he broke his finger on December 9th.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was activated off the IR.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left practice early.

: He was on the ice in a no-contact jersey. Bruce Garrioch: He’s day-to-day.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Noah Cates returns to the lineup. Forward Sean Couturier and defenseman Jamie Drysdale remain out.

Jordan Hall: Cates had been out since November with a broken foot. Couturier has a minor injury and Drysdale is sick.

David Alter: The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to figure out their practice schedule to see if it makes for goaltender Joseph Woll to travel with them on their road trip. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready to play to but it makes sense to get him some time on the ice with the team.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forwards Kyle Connor and David Gustafsson practiced in regular jersey.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets coach Scott Arniel said they’ll see how Connor feels today. Forward Mark Scheifele is day-to-day. Nikolaj Ehlers was given a maintenance day.