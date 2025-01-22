NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Stars, Predators, Islanders, Senators, Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Brock McGinn had reconstructive ACL surgery last week and will be out for approximately seven to nine months.

Forward Isac Lundestrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Dan Arritt: Ducks forward Trevor Zegras returned to the lineup. He torn the meniscus in his right knee back on December 4th.

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins put forward Mark Kastelic on the IR. He didn’t play in the third period of Monday’s game.

Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup Prospects: Blackwood’s Impact and Trade Rumors

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup last night.

Sam Nestler: Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Mason Marchment is “still a ways away.”

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators forward Cole Smith has been activated from the IR.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson didn’t practice yesterday and is out with a lower-body injury. There is no timetable for when he might return.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark was at the rink yesterday but didn’t skate.

TSN: Senators forward Josh Norris left last night’s game for precautionary reasons after hitting his chin off the sice.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella on forward Ryan Poehling: “That type of situation, w/a head injury, there’s ups & downs, day-to-day. Haven’t checked in w/Tommy (Alva) today. I’m not sure what the timetable is. Those things, I leave up to Tommy & Poehls, & they’ll come to be. But I think each day, he’s getting better.”

David Alter of The Hockey News: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar missed practice yesterday and will be out tonight with an upper-body injury. He had just one shift in the third period on Monday.

Forward Max Pacioretty will miss his second consecutive game after taking a puck to the head on Saturday.

Forward John Tavares hasn’t started skating yet but coach Craig Berube said they’re hopeful that will happen soon.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been skating on his own since last week. He’s been out five weeks after having a knee procedure done. He’ll start getting more active next week.

NHL Rumors: Who Are Some Hot Prospective Buyers?

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa continues to practice. They’re hopeful he continues to progress and not have to take two days off.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen didn’t practice and remains day-to-day.

Kevin Woodley: Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen missed last night’s game with an illness.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.