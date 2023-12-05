NHL Injuries: Ducks, Coyotes, Flames, Red Wings, Islanders, Senators, Sharks, Kraken, Leafs and Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish will travel with the team on their two-game road trip but it’s not known if he’ll play in either game.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi left the game limping. Coach Andre Tourigny didn’t have an update after the game.

Craig Morgan: Durzi did return for the second period after the hit from Tom Wilson. (He left later)

Tom Wilson gets a penalty for this hit on Sean Durzi pic.twitter.com/anS52LuVAg — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) December 5, 2023

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom left practice with blood dripping from his hand after making a save. There was no update after practice.

Julian McKenzie: Calgary Flames forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm missed practice with an illness.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher didn’t practice yesterday. It as a maintenance day and he is expected to play.

Newsday Sports: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and forward Brock Nelson missed practice and are listed as day-to-day.

Puck Pedia: Ottawa Senators have activated forward Ridly Greig from the LTIR. The Sens now have $60,000 in salary cap space left in LTIR.

When they are ready to activate Mark Kastelic, they’ll need to send someone down to the AHL.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks put Ty Emberson and Ryan Carpenter on the IR.

Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Andre Burakovsky is progressing nicely after he joined their practice yesterday in a regular jersey.

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano has a broken finger which usually takes four to six weeks. They’ll continue to monitor the trade market for the right fit at the right price.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said they are hopeful that forward Vladislav Namestnikov (lower-body) is able to return to the lineup during their road trip. He was on the ice for their morning skate but not doing any line rushes.