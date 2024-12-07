NHL Injuries: Ducks, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Kraken, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Leo Carlsson was back on the ice skating. He’s still listed as day-to-day.

Derek Lee: Ducks coach Greg Cronin on forward Trevor Zegras (lower-body): “They’re still doing an evaluation. I can’t give you any more information about that.”

Eric Stephens: Saw Zegras enter the Honda Center on crutches. Looks like it might be awhile for him.

Dan Arritt: Ducks forward Brock McGinn returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forwards Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal skated on their own yesterday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Brett Berard practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Mike Morreale: Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was activated from IR.

Thomas Drance: Canucks Demko returns to the lineup and will back up Kevin Lankinen.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone returned to the lineup last night.

Danny Webster: Stone said that he was dealing with a pulled muscle that was taking longer than expected to heal. Defenseman Nic Hague had gone through something similar and they didn’t want to rush it.

