NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Avs, Rangers, Sens, Devils, Flyers and Maple Leafs

Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras missed practice yesterday with an illness.

Forward Alex Killorn hasn’t been cleared to return to game action yet but he’s getting close. He did lose the no-contract jersey at practice. He fractured a finger in the preseason.

“That was my first full practice,” said Killorn. “We’re going to see how it feels tomorrow. I put a lot of pressure on it today—doing battle drills and stuff, something I haven’t done—so we’re going to see how it reacts to that and then we’ll go from there. I like the way it’s been moving.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube practiced yesterday after missing Wednesday’s game with a minor injury.

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen didn’t practice yesterday. He finished Wednesday’s game but looked to be in some pain in the second period after a collision with Jordan Binnington.

Coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen was given a maintenance day and when asked if there was any concern about Lehkonen missing Saturday’s game, he said “not at this point.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Adam Fox heads to the dressing room after going leg-on-leg with with Sebastian Aho. Looks unintentional to me. pic.twitter.com/Wq6vpQXHGl — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) November 2, 2023

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Filip Chytil left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub missed his fifth straight game last night. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said there is no new update on forward Nico Hischier.

Anthony SanFilippo: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart could be missing some significant time after leaving Wednesday’s game with a mid-body injury.

The timeline isn’t known but the Flyers are hopeful it’s 2-3 weeks and not 4-6 weeks.

The Flyers have recalled Cal Petersen.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach said defenseman Timothy Liljegren will miss significant time.

Luke Fox: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe talked to ref Wes McCauley: “He just didn’t see the stick go in between his legs and can-opener him to make him go feet-first into the boards in the most dangerous area on the ice. He didn’t see it.”