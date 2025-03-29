NHL Injuries: Ducks, Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Devils, and More

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary didn’t break his left leg, which some had feared. He was getting imaging done yesterday, and there is some optimism that it’s not as bad as it looked like it could be.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

“It’s going to be hard. I missed two-and-a-half weeks. I’ll just go out there and have a first couple shifts, play pretty hard, and we’ll see.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says forward William Carrier remains out with a lower-body injury. He’s been out for the past 32 games.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez is improving but wasn’t able to play last night. He was injured back on March 22nd after being hit into the boards by St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours.

Jeff Svoboda: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated forward Cole Sillinger off the IR. Forwards Kevin Labanc and Jake Christiansen are the two remaining Blue Jackets injured.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have 301 man-games lost compared to 327 last year.

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is not expected to play this weekend because of a head injury. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on Thursday.

“I just touched base with him. He’s doing much better today. Unfortunately, he won’t be joining us tonight or the next few days, and we’ll see down the road when he joins us.”

Forwards Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower-body) remain out.

Kate Engleson: Brad Marchand made his Florida Panthers debut last against the Utah Hockey Club.

Minnesota Wild: Defenseman David Jiricek suffered a lacerated spleen during an AHL game last weekend and is out for the remainder of this season. He will be ready for training camp.

Kurt Dusterberg: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup after missing 21 games with a quad injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. They’ll re-evaluate him today and he could be in the lineup.

NHL: New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Sound of Hockey: Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann was not at practice yesterday.

