NHL Injuries: Ducks, Oilers, Wild, Senators, Penguins, Kraken, Utah, Vancouver, and the Jets

Kevin Woodley: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Dan Greenspan: Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic made his Oilers debut. He’s been out with an ankle injury. He played 7:10 minutes.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

“Now, before the Oilers played in Los Angeles today, McDavid skated, as he continues to do, on the trip. Just going out there every day. It’s been consistent about it.

And, you know, I think the word is mid to late next week was the target. You know, we’ll see. The Oilers lost . They’re four points behind the Kings. Does that changed the way that they kind of look at his return?

You know, he wants to come back as quick as possible. But he looks good. And again, it looks like mid to late this week was the target, depending on if the result changes anything.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton was being examined by doctors yesterday. There was no update after Friday’s game. They’re crossing their fingers that it’s not serious.

Bo Horvat’s hit on Middsy pic.twitter.com/uKiarkM4RK — nikki ☽ (@kingfleury29) April 5, 2025

Jessi Pierce: Middleton is likely out today.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk missed yesterday’s game and is questionable for today. He suffered an upper-body injury on March 30th after taking a hit from Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves. He’s day-to-day.

Taylor Baird: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury. The Penguins assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to the AHL on Friday.

Max Miller: Seattle Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz returned to the lineup. Both had suffered injuries on Wednesday.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway.

“The news does not appear to be good, however, for Dylan Holloway. Has had a breakthrough season for the St Louis Blues. Third in team scoring 63 points in 77 games.

He was injured the other night. Jim Montgomery said today they didn’t get as good news as they hoped. He termed it week-to-week. I think there’s still more clarity we could get here in the next 24 to 48 hours. But it appears as if the Blues are preparing, they won’t have them at the start of the playoffs, we’ll see.”

Darrin Bauming: Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino left last night’s game in the third period after taking a puck to the face. There was no update after the game.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

“Other injuries were keeping an eye on. Vancouver, won , they beat Anaheim at home. They play again night.

And Elias Pettersson is a name that we’ve been keeping an eye on. He was injured two weeks ago today against the Rangers. Pettersson has not given up hope on playing this year. One source said they thought it was unlikely we’d see him, but the key is, Pettersson has not given up hope on playing this year. So right now at best, I think it’s fair to say that that is uncertain. ”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (foot) missed last night’s game.